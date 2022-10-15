UK Hindu Groups Write To PM Liz Truss Over Hate Crimes, Seek Protection After Leicester Violence

Around 180 British Indian and Hindu organisations and temples have written an open letter to UK Prime Minister Liz Truss requesting her to intervene and protect them as they are being targeted and they also feel threatened in the country after the violence in Leicester and Birmingham. This development has come amid the severe political and financial turmoil that has questioned the position of the UK Prime Minister.

In the letter to the Prime Minister of the UK, they have made six appeals, including provisions for sufficient security for the Hindu community in the short and long terms.

"We write to draw your attention to the recent disturbances in Leicester, Birmingham and other towns which have greatly distressed the Indian and Hindu communities in the UK. Hatred towards the Hindu community is at an all-time high, to the point where there has been open violence, intimidation, and abuse levelled at Hindus through physical assaults, harassment on social media, and most recently through soft targeting in schools and the workplace," the letter reads.

The open letter was signed by organisations like the Hindu Lawyers Association (UK), BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Sanstha UK, Indian National Students Association UK, Iskcon Manchester, Overseas Friends of BJP (UK), National Council of Hindu Temples, and Insight UK.

"We are less than two per cent of the population, and yet, our contribution, of which you no doubt are aware, is significantly higher both in terms of socio-economic contribution to the British economy and by way of social integration as well as upholding our progressive British values. The Hindu community is one of the most law-abiding, as evidenced by the imprisonment statistics. Yet, today, we feel like a community that is under siege. As a last resort, we write to you to draw your attention to our plight and the long-term consequences of what is unfolding. the added letter.

The letter also cites the incidents in Leicester, as well as the aggressive protests outside a temple in Birmingham and the attempts to harass the Hindu community in Nottingham.

"You must be aware of the violence in Leicester and the aggressive protests outside a temple in Birmingham, as well as the vicious attempts to harass the Hindu community in Nottingham and outside London’s iconic Sanatan Mandir in Wembley. Although the causes of what happened in Leicester are many and complex, the bottom line is that a marginalised Hindu community has been targeted through violence and intimidation, "the letter said."

The representatives said that the community is in a "state of fear". Many families have already left the neighbourhood, and many more are planning to relocate.

The letter demanded police to be active and investigate the recent crime against the Hindu community.

"First, to ensure that the police are actively investigating the most recent crimes against the Hindu community as set out in this letter; second, to declare and ensure financial support is provided for the victims of these riots, including businesses in Leicester that have been vandalised during the riots; and third, to commission an independent investigation into anti-Hindu hatred and its causes."

"Fourth, to recognise the threat of British homegrown extremism and how certain parts of Britain have become hubs of radicalisation; fifth, to help us fund training for teachers so that they are aware of and can identify and deal with anti-Hindu hatred in schools; and sixth, to ensure that sufficient security is provided to the Hindu community both in the short-term and long-term, including sufficient security during the celebration of Diwali around the UK," the letter added.

Following the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match last month, there was a violent clash between the Hindu and Muslim communities in the eastern Nagaland city of Leicester.