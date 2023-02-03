UK Govt Defends BBC Over Controversial Documentary On PM Modi, Ties With India

AMID the ongoing protests against the controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UK government on Monday defended the BBC.

In a statement to reporters at Downing Street on Wednesday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson echoed a statement issued earlier this week in Parliament by Foreign Secretary James Cleveryly.

"The BBC is independent in its output and we would stress that we continue to regard India as an incredibly important international partner," the spokesperson said as quoted by news agency PTI. He responded to a question about India's condemnation of the documentary 'India: The Modi Question' documentary.

"We will be investing heavily in our relationship with India over the coming decades and we're confident it will only go from strength to strength," the spokesperson said.

"I recently had the opportunity to speak to the Indian High Commissioner, Vikram Doraiswami, on this and a number of other issues," the foreign minister told MPs.

"We recognise how this portrayal of the Indian government has played out in India. I made it clear that the BBC is independent in its output, that the UK regards India as an incredibly important international partner and that we will be investing heavily in that relationship in the coming decades," he said.

The minister responded to a question by Tory MP Bob Blackman, who termed the documentary "anti-India propoganda" and asked about the steps that are to be taken to "reassure our Commonwealth partner that this propaganda is not the policy of this government".

Cleverly met Doraiswami during the India Global Forum's UK-India Parliamentary Lunch last week and addressed the gathering of parliamentarians and business leaders on strengthening bilateral ties across all spheres.

"On trade, we are well into the negotiations of what has all the hallmarks of being a genuine global standard bilateral trade relationship, because we have this wonderful bilateral relationship which I like to think of as unique," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.