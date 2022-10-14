UK Climate Activists Throw Soup At Van Gogh's Sunflowers Painting, Here's Why

IN AN unique incident that took place in London, two climate change protesters walked into London's National Gallery and threw tomato soup on famous painter Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' painting.

A video of the same has now been making rounds on social media platforms. The video shows two girls throwing canned tomato soup over the famous painting, and soon after, they tried explaining their actions.

The girls then appeared to attach one hand to each of the walls beneath the picture while sporting shirts that read, "Just Stop Oil," before one of them yelled, "What is worth more? Art or life?"

One of them said, "What is worth more? Art or life? Is it worth more than food...worth more than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting? Or, the protection of our planet and people?"

"The cost of living crisis is part of the cost of the oil crisis. Fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold-hungry families. They can't even afford to heat a tin of soup," she added.

The artwork is estimated to be around USD 84.2 Million. In India Rupee, it converts to anything above Rs 693 crores (according to the current day conversion rate).

However, the painting remained unharmed, the gallery said in a statement, as reported by the news agency Reuters.

According to the police, both women had been arrested for criminal damage and aggravated trespass. "Specialist officers have now un-glued them and they have been taken into custody at a central London police station," a statement on Twitter said.

The protest is the latest by the group's activists and comes after days in which they blocked roads around parliament and government departments to Britain halts all new oil and gas projects.

Last Sunday, police said that more than 100 people had been arrested after a weekend of protest-related activity by environmental groups.

Van Gogh's Sunflower series includes some of his most celebrated pieces.

Although he painted eleven of paintings in total, the seven that he did while he was at Arles in 1888-1889 are the ones that are most frequently mentioned. He had already painted the other five while in Paris in 1887.

The one that the two girls threw soup on was painted by Van Gogh during his time in Arles.

