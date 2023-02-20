UK Barber Awarded Rs 3.4 Lakh After Getting Fired For Calling In Sick On Mondays; Know Why?

CELINE Thorley, a haridresser in the United Kingdom was awarded over 3,000 Pound Sterlings in compensation for being fired for calling in sick on Mondays. An employment Tribunal heard the case, after Thorley sued her employer Christian Donnelly, and concluded that her employment was unfairly terminated.

Thorley had thrown a Halloween party last year on Friday and her boss Donelly, who is the owner Acute Barbers in Cardiff University Students’ , told her “don’t let me down on Monday”. Donelly has alleged that Celine would habitually calling sick after weekends.

The 25-year old Celine texted Donelly on Monday and informed him that she could not move from the bed as her stomach was “killing” her. Immediately afterwards, Donelly responded informing her that she is fired “after four years of phoning in sick on Mondays because you’d had a good weekend”, according to a report by Metro.co.uk.

The tribunal judge came to the conclusion that Thorley was indeed genuinely sick with menstruation pain and consequenlty 39-year old Donelly must pay her 3,453 Pound Sterlings as compensation. Donelly has defended his decision to sack her. However, he did concede that he should have followed the due process by first sending her a formal caution note. He also described Thorley as a “damn decent barber”.

“You’ve had all your warnings. Crack on with all that legal s**t,” Donelly had said, when his employee told him she would take the matter to the tribunal.

Thorley informed the tribunal Judge Roseanne Russell that she was suffering from enometriosis (a condition she is not formally diagnosed with), which is a condition that causes crippling pelvic pain. To make her case more solid, she claimed that her mother-in-law had taken time off her work to take care of her. She was even on the waiting list to see a gynecologist.

“A fair process had been ignored altogether,” Judge Russell ruled. ‘The failure was not inadvertent but deliberate,’ she added.

Donelly called the compensation amount a “farce”.

“I don’t know how I’m going to come up with that,” he claimed. He aslo claimed that his business is struggling and he even had to work as a labourer during the pandemic to keep the business running. He further said that he has had to sell his car to pay the legal fees and is now “living off credit cards”. He felt “no bitterness” towards Thorley, he added.