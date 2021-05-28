The government hopes the single-dose jab "will play an important role in the months to come, Matt Hancock said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: To augment the COVID-19 vaccination, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on Friday announced that the United Kingdom (UK) approved the emergency use of a single-shot vaccine against the coronavirus which was developed by Johnson & Johnson. UK has ordered 20 million doses of the J&J single-shot COVID vaccine.

"This is a further boost to the UK's hugely successful vaccination programme, which has already saved over 13,000 lives, and means that we now have four safe and effective vaccines approved to help protect people from this awful virus," said Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Hancock further stated that the single-dose vaccine will play an important role in UK's fight against coronavirus as, he said, young people come forward for their vaccinations amid concern over the rise of the B.1.617 COVID variant.

As per the trials conducted in the United States of America (USA), the J&J's single-shot vaccine was found to be 72 per cent effective in preventing moderate to severe coronavirus infection. Britain has administered more than 62 million shots so far, mainly using the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

It has also approved the use of the Moderna vaccine. The authorisation gives Britain the fourth shot in its arsenal, though its use may be initially limited given more than half the population has already received one vaccine dose.

After months of falling cases, infections have started to rise again due to the emergence of the B.1.67 COVID-19 variant, first found in India, which has put in doubt plans for a full reopening of the country on June 21.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency said in April that a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelet count should be added to its product information following cases in the United States.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan