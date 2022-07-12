UBER Files: Who Is Mark MacGann, The Whistleblower Who Shook Uber

Mark MacGann, a career lobbyist, on Monday, revealed himself as the source of the Uber Files leak. MacGann, who believes Uber knowingly flouted laws in many countries and misled the people, unveiled himself as the whistleblower. He leaked many compromising documents about the company to the British newspaper, The Guardian.

Who Is Mark MacGann?

According to The Guardian, the 52-year-old was a part of the Uber team who led Uber's lobbying efforts across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. MacGann acknowledges himself as partly responsible, saying that he was the one telling people that they should change the rules because drivers were going to benefit and people were going to get so much economic opportunity.

MacGann also expressed regret for being a part of the group that misled the customers and drivers. "I regret being part of a group of people which massaged the facts to earn the trust of drivers, of consumers and of political elites,” he said as quoted by the newspaper", The Guardian quoted him as saying.

"I should have shown more common sense and pushed harder to stop the craziness. It is my duty to [now] speak up and help governments and parliamentarians right some fundamental wrongs. Morally, I had no choice in the matter," he added.

Soon after MacGann came forward as the source, Uber claimed that he is not in a position to speak about Uber now. "We understand that Mark has personal regrets about his years of steadfast loyalty to our previous leadership, but he is in no position to speak credibly about Uber today," Uber mentioned.

The company also acknowledged its past failings and responded to the investigation saying what the company did in the past is not in line with its present values. "We have not and will not make excuses for past behaviour that is clearly not in line with our present values," a spokesperson said. This comes after The Guardian leaked more than 124,000 documents of the company known as the Uber files.

What Is Uber Files?

The leak spans a five-year period when Uber was run by its co-founder Travis Kalanick, who tried to introduce the cab-hailing service into cities around the world by brute force, even if that meant breaching laws and taxi regulations. During the fierce global backlash, the data shows how Uber tried to shore up support by discreetly courting prime ministers, presidents, billionaires, oligarchs, and media barons, The Guardian reported.