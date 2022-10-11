Uber Exits 5 Pakistani Cities Including Islamabad, Karachi; Here's Why

Cab Services provider Uber has decided to discontinue its ride-hailing services app in five cities in Pakistan including Karachi and Islamabad, the company said on Tuesday. The change will be effective immediately, and also cover the cities of Multan, Faisalabad and Peshawar. However, the company said the operations will continue in Lahore where it will plan new products.

The move is touted to help reduce market overlap between the U.S. firm and its Middle East unit Careem, which the former bought in 2019 for USD 3.1 billion to consolidate its foothold in Pakistan and Gulf, Reuters reported.

The app said that the drivers and customers can switch to Careem for availing of the services. Uber in its statement said that it would prioritize minimizing the impact on its employees, drivers, riders, and partners who use the Uber app during this change in those cities.

Meanwhile, the cab aggregator's step comes at a time when Pakistan is facing a massive economic crisis made worse by the devastating floods this summer, killing more than 1,700 people and causing an estimated USD30 billion in damage.

Pakistan is in the middle of a balance of payment crisis, with foreign reserves falling to barely one month's worth of imports, a situation which has been aggravated by a devalued currency and consumer prices rising 27 per cent.

Due to floods, the textile factories involved in the business of producing towels and bedsheets for export to US and Europe have shut down and the country is battling mounting inflation, high foreign debt and declining foreign reserves, a Geo News report stated.

(With Reuters Inputs)