UAE's first mission to Mars was successful after the spacecraft reached closer to the Red Planet on Tuesday and entered its orbit in the first attempt.

Sharing the special news on Twitter, the officials said, "Success! Contact with #HopeProbe has been re-established. The Mars Orbit insertion is now complete. When the spacecraft reached the orbit of Mars"

The Mars Orbit Insertion is now complete.#ArabsToMars — Hope Mars Mission (@HopeMarsMission) February 9, 2021

The historic moment is here. The Delta V thrusters of the #HopeProbe has been fired. We are officially in the Mars Orbit Insertion phase.#ArabsToMars — Hope Mars Mission (@HopeMarsMission) February 9, 2021

UAE became the fifth country in the world and became the first country in the Arab world to have reached this milestone

The orbiter which was sent to Mars is named 'Hope' and is called Amal in Arabic. It traveled 300 million miles about seven months to reach the planet. The whole mission was conducted with the goal of preparing the first global weather map of Mars.

The Hope Mars Mission is the largest strategic and scientific national initiative which was announced in 2014 by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The crown prince of UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed congratulated the team for the mission and tweeted saying, “ The entry of the Hope Probe into the orbit of Mars is a significant accomplishment in our nation’s history. This achievement was made possible by the Emirati pioneers whose work will inspire future scientists and engineers for generations. We are immensely proud of them.”

The entry of the Hope Probe into the orbit of Mars is a significant accomplishment in our nation’s history. This achievement was made possible by the Emirati pioneers whose work will inspire future scientists and engineers for generations. We are immensely proud of them. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) February 9, 2021

The Deputy Project Manager for the Mars mission and UAE's Minister of State for Advanced Science, Sara Bint Yousef Al Amiri, expressed his happiness on the success of the mission and the spacecraft's performance. He also added that there were not just 200 Emiratis working on it, but 450 people from different continents and different backgrounds and beliefs were involved.

