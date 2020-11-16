The announcement was made by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum on Sunday who said that the move is aimed at keeping "talented people and great minds in the Gulf country".

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran News Desk: In a move to attract bright and talented foreign nationals, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to grant a 10-year "golden visa" to professionals, including PhD holders, physicians, engineers and graduates from certain universities.

The announcement was made by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum on Sunday in a series of tweets. Al-Maktoum said that the move is aimed at keeping "talented people and great minds in the Gulf country and help in nation-building".

"Brothers and sisters, we approved today a decision to grant the 10-year golden visa to residents in the following categories: all PhD holders, all physicians, engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology, graduates from UAE accredited universities who scored Grade Point Average, GPA, of 3.8 and above," he said in a tweet in Arabic.

Noting that the visa will also be available for "first high school students in the country with their families", the Dubai ruler said that he wants 'talented' and 'bright' minds to stay in the UAE for the country's development.

"This is the first batch and it will be followed by other categories. We want talented people and great minds to stay in the UAE and join us in the process of development and achievements," he tweeted in Arabic.

Why this rule is important and how will it impact foreign nationals?

According to a report by Gulf News, the golden visa will be granted all specialised degree holders, including doctors, PhD students and engineers. The report noted that the UAE Cabinet has approved the decision and the changes will come into effect from December 1, 2020.

This long-term visa plan was first announced by the UAE in 2018. From 2019, the gulf nation had started granting five and 10-year renewable visas to certain foreign investors, entrepreneurs, chief executives, scientists and outstanding students.

In September this year, the country announced that it will grant renewable visas every five years to wealthy foreign retirees.

Meanwhile, the UAE has been hit hard by the falling international oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic and the move is seen as the country's attempt to revive its economy as foreign nationals have been leaving the gulf nation.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma