New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:Police in Canada's Quebec City arrested a male suspect dressed in medieval clothing after his stabbings left at least two dead and at least five injured. The provincial police said a man in his mid-20s was arrested shortly before 01:00 local time (04:00 GMT), officers but urged residents to stay inside as an investigation was underway.

"Attention| Shortly before 1 am, the SPVQ arrested a suspect | We still ask the citizens of Quebec City to stay inside with the doors locked because an investigation is still underway," the provincial police said in a tweet (translated text).

***ATTENTION*** | Peu avant 1h du matin, le SPVQ a arrêté un suspect | Nous demandons toujours aux citoyens de la ville de Québec de rester à l’intérieur, les portes verrouillées car une enquête est toujours en cours. — Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) November 1, 2020

Earlier they said, they were looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who had left "multiple victims". "The SPVQ is actively looking for a man who allegedly made multiple victims using a knife. According to our preliminary information, the suspect is dressed in medieval clothes. The incidents occurred in the area of Parliament Hill," unit tweeted. (translated text)

Quebec City police spokesperson Etienne Doyon told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that the suspect was a man in his mid-20s. Doyon confirmed two people died and five others were hurt.

