Twitter's France Head Resigns Amid Mass Layoffs; Tweets 'It's Over'

Twitter's head of French operations, Damien Viel, said he was quitting the social media platform, whose new owner Elon Musk recently fired top executives and enforced steep job cuts at the company.

"It's over," Viel tweeted on Sunday, thanking his team in France, which he led for the last seven years. Viel confirmed he was leaving Twitter in a separate message to Reuters.

C’est fini 🫡 Fierté, honneur et mission accomplie. Au revoir #twitterfrance 🇫🇷. Quelle aventure ! Quelle equipe ! Quelles rencontres ! Merci à tous pour ces 7 années incroyables et intenses💙. #workhardplayhard #OCaptainMyCaptain #LoveWhereYouWorked — damien viel (@damienviel) November 20, 2022

He didn't elaborate on the circumstances of his departure and declined to say how many people Twitter employed in France either before or after Musk's takeover of the company last month.

Twitter has had a bumpy ride since Musk, the world's richest person, took charge.

It has cut staff by half, while Musk has raised the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt.

He recently told employees to consider whether they wanted to stay on "working long hours at high intensity" or take a severance package of three months' pay.

It was recently reported that Twitter CEO Elon Musk has asked the managers to approve the remote work of their team members at their own job risk. Last week, Musk in an email to his employees said, "Regarding remote work, all that is required for approval is that your manager takes responsibility for ensuring that you are making an excellent contribution. It is also expected that you have in-person meetings with your colleagues on a reasonable cadence, ideally weekly, but not less than once per month."

"At the risk of stating the obvious, any manager who falsely claims that someone reporting to them is doing excellent work or that a given role is essential, whether remote or not, will be exited from the company," he added, according to a report by The Verge.

On November 10, Musk wrote in an email to employees, "Managers will send the exceptions lists to me for review and approval.