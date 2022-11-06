Twitter Will Soon Allow Users To Share Long Form Text, Says Elon Musk

Twitter Blue services are available only for iOS users in countries like US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand. (Image: Reuters)

TWITTER CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said the microblogging site will soon allow users to attach long form text. The feature will put an end to what the new Twitter boss called 'absurdity' of attaching notepad screenshots.

Announcing the upcoming feature, Musk tweeted, "Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots."

The Tesla chief further added that this feature will be followed by "creator monetization for all forms of content". When one user on the microblogging site pointed out that YouTube "gives creators 55% of ad revenue". Musk reiterated saying, "We can beat that.”

Musk also took a sarcastic dig at Twitter’s search features and said that this too will be improved soon. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in '98! That will also get a lot better pronto.”

Twitter on Saturday updated its iOS app for Apple iPhone users, including the new USD 7.99 per month Blue subscription.

In the Apple App store, Twitter said: "Get Twitter Blue for USD 7.99 per month if you sign up now Blue checkmark: Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow."

However, Twitter product manager Esther Crawford said that the new blue hasn't been made live yet. "The new Blue isn't live yet -- the sprint to our launch continues but some folks may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real-time. The Twitter team is legendary. New Blue... coming soon!" she tweeted.

Twitter also mentioned that posting longer videos on Twitter will also be available after the update. It further announced: "Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions and searches. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots."

Twitter also rolled out its subscription model to provide Twitter Blue service for USD 8 a month which includes a blue "verified" badge and other features. Soon after this service is launched, one Indian user asked Musk on Sunday, When will this service be launched in India?

"Hopefully, less than a month," Musk said.

Currently, Twitter Blue services are available only for iOS users. The Twitter Blue services with verification are available on iOS in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand.