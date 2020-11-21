The @POTUS account on Twitter currently has over 32 million followers. The account will be handed over to United States President-elect Joe Biden after he is inaugurated to the White House in January 2021 regardless of whether incumbent President Donald Trump concedes

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Microblogging website Twitter will hand control of its @POTUS account to United States President-elect Joe Biden after he is inaugurated to the White House in January 2021 regardless of whether incumbent President Donald Trump concedes prior to the inauguration, the company said on Friday.

"Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House Institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021. As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration," Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio told CNN.

The spokesperson said that the same will apply to other accounts related to White House, such as @FLOTUS and @PressSec accounts. The @POTUS account currently has over 32 million followers.

77-year-old Biden's victory was sealed earlier this month after Democrats won the decisive state of Pennsylvania. He will become the 46th President of the United States of America while Indian-origin Kamala Harris will be his deputy. The Trump campaign, however, has refused to accept the results and filed lawsuits in numerous US States. Legal experts have said the Trump litigation stands little chance of altering the election's outcome, and election officials of both parties have said there is no evidence of major irregularities.

Biden is known to be a strong proponent of closer India-US ties since his days as a senator in the 1970s and played a key role in getting the approval of the Senate for the bilateral civil nuclear deal in 2008. He served as the Vice President of US twice under Barack Obam's Presidency.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja