Twitter Sues Elon Musk For Cancelling $44 Billion Takeover Deal

Twitter Inc sued Elon Musk on Tuesday for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share.

"Musk apparently believes that he - unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law - is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away," said the complaint.

The lawsuit sets in motion what promises to be one of the biggest legal showdowns in Wall Street history, involving one of the business world's most colourful entrepreneurs in a case that will turn on staid contract language.

On Friday, Musk said he was terminating the deal because Twitter violated the agreement by failing to respond to requests for information regarding fake or spam accounts on the platform, which is fundamental to its business performance.

The lawsuit accused Musk of "a long list" of violations of the merger agreement that "have cast a pall over Twitter and its business." It said for the first time that employee attrition has been "on the upswing" since the deal was announced.

Twitter also accused Musk of "secretly" accumulating shares in the company between January and March without properly disclosing his substantial purchases to regulators, and said he "instead kept amassing Twitter stock with the market none the wiser."

In a separate filing, Twitter asked the court to schedule a four-day trial in mid-September. In a memo to Twitter staff on Tuesday, Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal sought to reassure employees about the future. "We will prove our position in court and we believe we will prevail," he wrote in the note.

How Elon Musk Reacted:

Meanwhile, Elon Musk was quick enough to react to a lawsuit filed against him by Twitter for breaching the USD 44 billion contract. Minutes after news surfaced online that Twitter has sued him, Musk took to the microblogging site and just simply tweeted, "Oh the irony lol."

Oh the irony lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Without mentioning anything about the lawsuit, It's somehow clear that Musk has referred to the ongoing controversy, especially considering that, back in April, Twitter reportedly did not even want to go through with the deal.

Musk said he was terminating the merger because of the lack of information about spam accounts and inaccurate representations that he said amounted to a "material adverse event." He also said executive departures amounted to a failure to conduct business in the ordinary course - although Twitter said it removed that language from the merger contract during negotiations.

(With ANI, Reuters Inputs)