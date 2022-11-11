Twitter Rolls Out Paid Verification Service In India, 'Blue Tick' To Cost Rs 719 Per Month

ELON Musk-owned Twitter has begun rolling out its ‘Blue’ service in India. The paid subscription which costs USD 8 in the US, is likely to be more expensive in India with Rs 719 a month. Earleir Tesla CEO made an announcement that monthly USD 8 will be charged for Blue tick, he also added that the price will be adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

On November 6, Musk confirmed that Twitter blue is expected to roll out in India in less than a month. Meanwhile, some users have started sharing images of the prompts received for the Twitter Blue subscription. As per the reports, currently, a few have received these prompts for Twitter Blue.

Gaurav Agarwal, a Twitter Blue subscriber based in India, has got the paid blue checkmark by paying Rs 719. Taking to his social media handle, Agaarwal wrote, “Twitter Blue in India costs 719/- per month.”

Twitter Blue in india costs 719/- per month. pic.twitter.com/HKTtBbO00p — Gaurav Agrawal (@Agrawalji_Tech) November 10, 2022

Another user in her criticism wrote, “Heard that @TwitterBlue is available in India at ₹719/month. This is ₹71 higher than the US rate. ($8=₹648) What was the purchasing power parity you were talking about? @elonmusk.”

Heard that @TwitterBlue is available in India at ₹719/month. This is ₹71 higher than US rate. ($8=₹648)

What was the purchasing power parity you were talking about? @elonmusk#Twitter #TwitterBlue pic.twitter.com/zxbgPfs2CK — Krishna Das (@KrishnaDasFB) November 10, 2022

The world's richest Musk had earlier said that users who subscribe to Twitter Blue will get priority in replies, mentions and search which is essential to defeating spam and scam.

"Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bulls**t. Power to the people! Blue for USD 8/month," he tweeted. You will also get: - Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeating spam/scam - Ability to post long video & audio - Half as many ads,” Musk tweeted.

Ahead of the roll-out of blue tick subscriptions across India, Elon Musk's newly acquired micro-blogging platform Twitter has started labelling Indian government handles and Indian media as "official", ANI reported.

In the Twitter handles of various Indian government organizations, the "official" label was noticed. For example, Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official Twitter account, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Twitter account also have the "official label".