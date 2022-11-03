'Twitter Most Interesting Place On Internet': Elon Musk Amid Backlash Over Fees On Blue Badge

AFTER taking control over Twitter, Elon Musk has been making headlines for his decision be it sacking top executives immediately after his ownership of the micro-blogging site or charging USD 8 per month for getting a blue badge. Now the new boss of the social media platform claimed that Twitter is the most interesting place on the Internet.

This came amid the outrage over his plan to charge a monthly fee of USD 8 per month for Twitter's blue tick verification. Taking to his social media handle, he wrote, “Twitter is simply the most interesting place on the Internet. That’s why you’re reading this tweet right now.” Earlier he tweeted: “Being attacked by both right and left simultaneously is a good sign” and “you get what you pay for”.

Twitter is simply the most interesting place on the Internet. That’s why you’re reading this tweet right now. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

Musk, the world's richest man, acquired Twitter after closing USD 44 billion deal on October 27. Since then he has been making top changes in Twitter. On Wednesday, an American billionaire announced that the blue tick in front of a user's name that authenticates the account will be charged eight dollars per month.

“Power to the people! Blue for USD 8 per month,” he tweeted on Tuesday, adding he said that the price is adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity. This decision by Musk prompted outrage and disbelief among some longtime users.

Tesla's CEO said that the new plan for the verified icon will include giving genuine users some superpowers. He said people with a blue tick will get priority in replies, mentions and searches, which is essential to defeating spam and scam. Users will also get the ability to post long videos and audio. The 51-year-old, Musk said the monthly payments from users for the blue tick will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators.

Meanwhile, responding to the criticisms over his decision to charge for a verification badge, Musk gave his answer to complainers saying, "To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost USD 8.”