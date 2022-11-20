Twitter Layoffs Continue: Elon Musk To Fire More Employees, Claims Report

AMID the ongoing mass resignations going on on Twitter, the social media founder, Elon Musk, is planning to fire more employees from the sales and partnership side of the organization, the Blommberg agency reported. As a result of it, the company's work process has also been impacted.



According to the report, the layoffs could be announced on Monday. The report also says that the owner asked the team leads to fire more employees. Robin Wheeler from marketing and sales refused to do so, as did Maggie Suniewick as well. As a result, both of them had to lose their jobs.



However, the ongoing mass layoffs and resignations have led to strong criticism of Musk. Among his first decisions after taking over the microblogging platform, Musk has fired more than 50 percent of Twitter's staff and also removed the organization's work-from-home policy.



Earlier, The New York Times (NYT) said in a report that after the Thursday deadline for the employees to decide whether to continue or leave, "hundreds of Twitter employees appeared to have decided to depart with three months of severance pay." Twitter also announced through mail that it will close office buildings and disable employee badge access until Monday.



"In one of those meetings, some employees were summoned to a conference room in the San Francisco office while others called in via videoconference. As the 5:00 p.m. deadline passed, some who had called in began hanging up, seemingly having decided to leave, even as Musk continued speaking," it added.



A FAQ document was given to the employees and asked whether they wanted to stay with the company or leave. According to the report, it was also claimed that employees will have to work the hours necessary to do the job at the highest level, which includes late-night and early-morning shifts.