New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Twitter flagged an approximate 3 lakh tweets related to the US Presidential elections for "misleading content" between October 27 and November 11. The flagged tweets represents nearly 0.2 per cent of all US-related tweets between the aforementioned two-week period.

"Approximately 300,000 Tweets have been labeled under our Civic Integrity Policy for content that was disputed and potentially misleading. These represent 0.2 per cent of all US election-related Tweets sent during this time period," Twitter said in a statement.

456 of those Tweets were also covered by a warning message and had engagement features limited, the company said. Approximately 74 per cent of the people who viewed those Tweets saw them after the company applied a label or warning message.

The US elections were held on November 3 and witnessed the highest voting turnout rate in 50 years. 77-year-old Democratic nominee Joe Biden has gone past the 270 electoral vote mark and is set to become the 46th President of the United States, while Indian-origin Kamala Harris will be his deputy.

Twitter said it got ahead of the potentially misleading information by showing everyone on the website in the US a series of pre-bunk prompts.

"These prompts, which were seen 389 million times, appeared in people's home timelines and in Search, and reminded people that election results were likely to be delayed, and that voting by mail is safe and legitimate," the company said, adding, "These enforcement actions remain part of our continued strategy to add context and limit the spread of misleading information about election process around the world on Twitter."

Posted By: Lakshay Raja