Twitter In 'Sane Hands', Says Donald Trump After Elon Musk Takeover

FORMER U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was happy Twitter Incorporated as in "sane hands" after Elon Musk formally took over, but did not say whether he would return to his account on the platform

that banned him.

Trump said he thought his own Truth Social media platform "looks and works better." "I LOVE TRUTH," Trump wrote in a post on his platform. Trump was banned from Twitter after the deadly January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Musk has said he would

reinstate Trump's account, but Trump previously said he would

not return.

This comes after Elon Musk on Thursday closed the USD 44 billion deal announced in April to take Twitter Inc private and took ownership of the influential social media platform by firing top executives immediately.



"The bird is freed," he tweeted in an apparent nod to his desire to see the company has fewer limits on content that can be posted. But Musk provided little clarity on how he will achieve his goals.

Earlier this month, Musk brought the deal back on the table after previously trying to walk away from it. Musk had said he was excited to buy Twitter but he and his co-investors are overpaying.

Musk pledged to provide USD 46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for the acquisition, which covered the USD 44 billion price tag and the closing costs. Banks, including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp, committed to provide USD 13 billion in debt financing.

Experts have said commitments from banks to the deal were firm and tight, limiting their ability to walk away from the contract despite the prospect that they may face major losses. Musk's USD 33.5 billion equity commitment included his 9.6 per cent Twitter stake, which is worth USD 4 billion, and the USD 7.1 billion he had secured from equity investors, including Oracle Corp co-founder Larry Ellison and Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

That had left Musk in need for an additional USD 22.4 billion of funds to cover the equity financing portion of the deal. Since the co-backers were revealed, Apollo Global Management Inc and Sixth Street Partners have pulled their offers from the table.

Musk, 51, is the world's richest person with a net worth of USD 222 billion, according to Forbes, but a large portion of his fortune is tied to his stakes in Tesla and Space X. According to a Reuters calculation, Musk had about USD 20 billion cash after selling part of his stake in Tesla through multiple transactions in November and December last year and April and August.

Musk would have needed to raise an additional USD 2 billion to USD 3 billion to complete the financing for the deal.

It was not immediately clear how Musk covered a gap of about USD 3 billion in financing. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said it could be outside capital as no Form 4s were filed this week and it could likely be an investor already backing the deal. Musk was widely expected to sell more of his Tesla shares in the nine-day window between the electric automaker's results on October 19 and the October 28 deadline to close the deal. A sale has not been notified so far.