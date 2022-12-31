Twitter Employees Bringing Own Toilet Paper To Office After Musk Fires Janitors: Report

Elon Musk laid off janitors which has resulted in Twitter employees bringing their own toilet paper in smelly office. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

Twitter Chief Elon Musk has been implementing 'crazy cost-cutting strategies'. After laying off almost half of Twitter's staff, Musk has also fired its janitors reducing the services to negligible at the Twitter headquarters. The reduction in janitorial services has resulted in Twitter employees bringing their own toilet paper to "smelly office".

According to a report by New York Times, the layoffs came after the janitors went on strike demanding higher pay. "That has left the office in disarray. With people packed into more confined spaces, the smell of leftover takeout food and body odour has lingered on the floors, Bathrooms have grown dirty," New York Times quoted sources familiar with the situation as saying.

NYT report also claimed that due to a lack of janitors on duty to replace supplies, some employees are bringing their own toilet papers to the office. The employees were allegedly forced to work on two floors while four other floors were shut down by the Twitter chief.

One of the cost-cutting measures includes Musk’s decision to close one of Twitter’s data centres in Sacramento, California, despite the employees' argument that it would hamper the microblogging site’s performance. The centre was one of the three crucial server facilities that kept the social network running. Some people were concerned that losing the servers would result in issues but were advised that saving money was the priority.

Since the microblogging site no longer pays rent for its Seattle headquarters, the company has also asked employees to work online. The microblogging site will probably only have offices in New York City and San Francisco, claims the NYT report. However, the business is claimed to have failed to pay rent at both its San Francisco and Bay Area offices.

A company office in New York also laid off cleaners and security personnel. "Musk’s erratic and hands-on style has thrown off a number of workers, as he often interrupts meetings seemingly at random, talking for long stretches and asking some top leaders to be sounding boards for his ideas," NYT quoted two people familiar with the management of Twitter as saying.