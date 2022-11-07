Twitter Delays Launch Of Blue Subscription Services Owing To US Midterm Elections

With Twitter Blue Services, it will become easier for anyone to get a blue tick verification badge. (Image: Reuters)

Twitter on Monday announced that it will delay the rollout of verification check marks to its new subscribers owing to the midterm elections in the United States. The microblogging site shifted to November 9 the launch of the monthly service of USD 8.

Earlier, the new Twitter chief wanted employees to meet the deadline of rollout of its Blue service by November 7. Musk had threatened to sack the employees if they didn't meet this deadline.

The US will hold its midterm elections on November 8, which will be crucial in deciding the upcoming president of the country. The last US Presidential elections happened in 2020. All 435 seats will go to polls since Members of the House of Representatives only have a term of two years.

President Joe Biden's approval ratings are constantly falling due to high level of inflation in the country. The country has also witnessed arrival of migrants and rising violent crimes. There is a rising possibility that the country will give a chance to Republicans in the US midterm elections.

Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple's app store to begin charging USD 8 for blue check verification marks on the site. The new Twitter Blue service provides multiple facilities to the users as it comes with fewer advertisements, search priority, and also with ability to post longer videos, and a blue badge.

With such services, it will become easier for anyone to get a blue tick verification badge, which has sparked a debate on how people will identify authentic Twitter users from the fake ones.

After Musk’s Twitter takeover, the microblogging site laid off at least 50 per cent of its employees on Friday. Musk took over Twitter, which is a San Francisco-based company at the cost USD 44 billion fired approximately 3,700 workers via email.

Many Twitter employees got to know about their exit from the social media giant after they were unable to get access of the company wide systems.

According to media reports, Twitter is now reaching to the sacked employees who lost their jobs due to a ‘mistake’ by the micro blogging site. Recently, on Friday, most of the Twitter employees were fired by Musk from the trust and safety team, the company's head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth informed in a tweet earlier this week.

Twitter reversed its decision and invited dozen of employees to come back after acknowledging that their work and experience may be crucial to build new features for the microblogging site envisioned by Elon Musk. However, the company let go massive number of employees.

Tweets by staff of the social media company said teams responsible for communications, human rights, content curation and machine learning ethics were among those who lost their jobs, as were some product and engineering teams.

However, the company is trying to reverse its decision and set to hire back dozens of employees who were laid off by Musk since he took over the social media giant.