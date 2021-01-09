The unprecedented move by the California-based microblogging site on Friday comes after Trump tweeted that he would not attend the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden on January 20.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following the clashes between the police and pro-Trump mob after they breached the US Capitol on Wednesday in which 5 people including a police officer were killed, California-based microblogging site Twitter on Friday (local time) permanently suspended the Twitter account of outgoing US President Donald Trump citing a risk of further incitement of violence.

"After a close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them -- specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter -- we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," said Twitter in a statement.

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open," it further said.

At the time of permanent suspension, Trump had 88.7 million followers and followed 51 people. In a tweet on Friday, Trump said that millions of those who voted for him would have "a giant voice long into the future" and they will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way.

After the suspension of his personal account, Trump posted a message on the official government Twitter account @POTUS (President of the United States), blasting the platform for banning @realdonaldtrump and vowing, "We will not be silenced!".

However, within minutes of posting, Trump's tweets were also removed from that account, too. The microblogging site also suspended Trump's campaign account @TeamTrump for violating its rules.

The suspension came days after a chaotic and violent scene erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police. Five people including a police officer died in the melee.

Wednesday's violence came hours after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying Biden's victory in the November vote.

Twitter had blocked Trump's account from posting on their platform after the protests broke out in Washington, while Facebook on Thursday suspended his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely.





