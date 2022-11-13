Twitter Blue To Come Back In Service By End Of Next Week, Says Musk

The blue check mark was earlier reserved only for verified accounts of politicians, journalists, famous personalities and some other public figures. But a new subscription option was rolled out to help Twitter grow its revenue.

By Reuters
Sun, 13 Nov 2022 07:40 AM IST
Minute Read
Twitter Blue To Come Back In Service By End Of Next Week, Says Musk
Tesla Chief, Elon Musk To Bring Back Twitter Blue Soon. (Image: Reuters)

Twitter Blue will probably "come back end of next week", billionaire owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday. Twitter on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed.

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain Advertisers.

Several users reported on Friday that the new subscription option for the blue verification check mark had disappeared, while a source told Reuters the offering has been dropped.

"To combat impersonation, we've added an 'Official' label to some accounts," Twitter's support account - which has the "official" tag - tweeted on Friday.

Also Read
US Returns 192 Stolen Antiquities, Including Precious Gandharan Statue, To..
US Returns 192 Stolen Antiquities, Including Precious Gandharan Statue, To..

The label was originally introduced on Wednesday - but "killed" by Musk just hours later. On Thursday, in his first companywide email, Musk warned that Twitter would not be able to "survive the upcoming economic downturn" if it failed to boost subscription revenue to offset falling advertising income, three people who saw the message told Reuters.

Earlier, Twitter Inc paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed, and new owner Elon Musk brought back the "official" badge to some users of the social media platform.

Also Read
Democrats Clinch Control Of US Senate, Major Win For President Joe Biden
Democrats Clinch Control Of US Senate, Major Win For President Joe Biden

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers.

Many companies, including General Motors (GM.N)and United Airlines (UAL.O) have paused or pulled back from advertising on the platform since Musk took over. In response, the billionaire said on Wednesday he aimed to turn Twitter into a force for truth and stop fake accounts.

 

 

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.