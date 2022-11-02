Twitter Blue Tick At USD 8 Per Month; What Exclusivity Will The Verified Users Get

TWITTER’s new boss Elon Musk after taking control of the micro-blogging site, announced that there will be changes in the verification process. American billionaire on Tuesday confirmed that the social media platform will charge USD 8 per month if anybody wants the “blue tick”. With this new verification norm announcement, micro-blogging users will get extra benefits.

Taking to Twitter, Musk tweeted, “You will also get: - Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeating spam/scam - Ability to post long video & audio - Half as many ads.”

You will also get:

- Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam

- Ability to post long video & audio

- Half as many ads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Tesla's CEO said that the new plan for the verified icon also includes giving genuine users some superpowers. These statements from Musk came after various media reports revealed that Twitter is planning to charge users USD 19.99 (over Rs 1600) for the new Twitter Blue subscription that brings extra features like edit and undoing tweets.

On Tuesday, Musk taking his social media handle, surprised people with an announcement when he said, "Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bulls**t. Power to the people! Blue for USD 8/month. Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity," he tweeted.

According to CNN, this all started with the author Stephen King's tweet. On Monday, King tweeted, "$20 a month to keep my blue check?" followed by an expletive. "They should pay me. If that gets instituted, I'm gone like Enron." Following up later in a reply, King wrote, "[i]t ain't the money, it's the principle of the thing."

Musk replied to King early Tuesday morning with his quirky reply and a sort of proposal to charge for account verification. "[W]e need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers," he said. "How about $8?".

The Twitter Blue subscription became publicly available over a year ago as a way to read articles from some publishers without ads and make other changes to the app, such as changing the colour of the app's icon on the home screen.

Elon Musk took control of Twitter at the end of the last month after ending USD 44 million deal. He began his interest in buying social media platforms in April of this year.