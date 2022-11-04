Twitter Begins Layoffs; Here's How Employees Will Be Informed Of Their Fate

THE MEGA layoffs at Twitter have begun as part of a job cut order by the new owner of the microblogging site, Elon Musk.

Many reports surfaced about the organisation sending an email to its employees informing them that they would soon be informed about their roles by 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, i.e., 9 a.m. tomorrow.

"Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email," a mail accessed by website, Livemint, read.

The email also added that the employee would be receiving an individual email with the subject line 'Your Role at Twitter' by tomorrow morning.

The employee will get a notification, if their employment is affected, mentioning the next steps in his/her personal mail. The employee has also been asked to email peoplequestions@twitter.com, in case they do not receive an email from the organisation.

The company has also informed its employees that the office will be closed and all access will be suspended to protect employees as well as customer data. The social media giant has also asked the employees to return home if they were in the office or about to reach the workplace.

Amid the ongoing crisis, Elon Musk said on Friday that Twitter saw a slump in revenue after activist groups pressured employers.

"Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the US-based social media platform has also fired the majority of its over 200 employees in India as a part of its massive layoffs across the globe.

According to the Hindustan Times, a lawsuit has been filed against the company by the employees at a federal court in San Francisco, who allege that they are being sacked without enough notice. They have also cited it as a violation of federal and California laws.