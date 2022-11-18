Twitter 2.0: A Look At Twitter's Topsy-Turvy Ride Under Elon Musk

EVERSINCE Elon Musk took over Twitter, the microblogging site has seen some major changes and the journey for it has been quite bumpy. Twitter in one of the biggest layoffs in the US fired over 11,000 employees and now more employees are resigning after Elon Musk on Thursday gave them an 'Ultimatum'.

The resignations from employees came after, Twitter Boss asked its employees whether they wanted to stay on "working long hours at high intensity" or take a severance package of three months' pay. Meanwhile, he also halted plans to charge USD 8 for the sought-after blue check mark as fake accounts mushroomed while bringing back the "official" badge for some users just days after he "killed" it.

Here, take a look at major actions taken by Elon Musk after his takeover as Twitter Boss:

TOP MANAGEMENT CUTS

Musk fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, shortly after the deal was completed on October 27.

ADVERTISERS HIT PAUSE

Several corporate advertisers distanced themselves from Twitter, including General Motors, Oreo maker Mondelez International (MDLZ.O), Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Ford (F.N). He had earlier said he wanted the company to be "the most respected advertising platform".

CONTENT MODERATION COUNCIL

Musk on October 29 said he would set up a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints".

LAYOFFS

Laid off half the workforce. The company fired more than 90% of its India staff, Bloomberg News reported. It also reported that Twitter was asking dozens of employees who lost their jobs to return.

ROLLS OUT USD 8 SERVICE

Twitter on November 5 launches a USD8 subscription service that gives the user a verified blue check mark and other features.

SEARCH IMPROVEMENTS

Musk on November 5 said Twitter's in-app search would be improved. "Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in ‘98! That will also get a lot better pronto," he tweeted.

LONG-FORM TEXT TO TWEETS

Musk said on November 5 that Twitter would soon add the ability to attach long-form text to tweets, followed by monetization for creators for all forms of content.

IMPERSONATION TO LEAD TO ACCOUNT SUSPENSION

Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a "parody" account will be permanently suspended without a warning, Musk tweeted on November 6.

CONTENT ACCURACY

Musk said on November 6, Twitter's mission is to become the most accurate source of information about the world.

OFFICIAL LABEL

On November 8, Twitter introduces an "Official" label for select verified accounts including major media outlets and governments when it launches its new $8 premium subscription product.

KILLS OFFICIAL LABEL

On November 9, Musk tweeted that he "killed" the new official label for Twitter accounts, on the same day that it began rolling out.

SPACES SESSION WITH ADVERTISERS

Musk told advertisers on Nov. 9 he aimed to turn the social media platform into a force for truth and stop fake accounts in an effort to assuage brands and advertising agencies that have increasingly been backing away.

WARNS OF BANKRUPTCY

On his first mass call with employees, Musk raised the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt, Bloomberg News reported.

HALTS $8 SERVICE, BRINGS BACK 'OFFICIAL' LABEL

On Nov. 11, Twitter paused the $8 blue check subscription service as fake accounts mushroomed, and brought back the "official" badge to some users of the social media platform.

SpaceX BUYS AD CAMPAIGN ON TWITTER FOR STARLINK

Musk on Nov. 14 tweeted that his rocket company SpaceX has bought a "tiny" advertising package on Twitter for its satellite internet service Starlink.

RELAUNCH $8 SERVICE ON NOV. 29

On Nov. 15, Musk said the sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on Nov. 29, a minor delay from his initial tentative timeline.

NEW LEADER FOR TWITTER

Musk said on Nov. 16, he expects to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the company, adding that he hoped to complete an organizational restructuring during the week.

ULTIMATUM TO EMPLOYEES

On Nov. 16, Musk emailed Twitter employees, saying: "Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore". The email asked staff to click "yes" if they wanted to stick around, warning those who did not respond by 5 p.m. ET on Nov. 17, would be considered to have quit and given a severance package.

(With Reuters Inputs)