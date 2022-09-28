Turkish Singer Chops Off Hair On Stage To Support Iran's Anti-Hijab Protest | Watch

AMID the massive protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini, Turkish singer Melek Mosso has extended her support by chopping off her hair on stage.

A video that has been making rounds on the internet, shows the artist standing on the stage. She then cuts her hair with scissors supporting the protesters in Iran.

Iran has been witnessing massive protests after a 22-year-old died after the morality police detained her for not complying with the Hijab rules. As per reports, the mortality police beat Amini's head with a baton and banged her head against one of their vehicles before taking her to the detention center. After being in a coma for three days, Amini died in a hospital on September 16, 2022.

Turkish singer @MelekMosso cuts off her hair on stage in solidarity with the Iranian women. Thank you Melek!#MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #IranProtests2022 pic.twitter.com/ZjISxjGkAL — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) September 27, 2022

Meanwhile, her death has outraged the citizens inviting protests across the countries. Earlier, several videos of Iranian women walking on the street, chopping off their hair, and burning hijabs created a buzz on social media platforms.

Earlier, a young woman climbed to the top of a car in the middle of Mashhad, a conservative Iranian city famed for its Islamic shrines. She took off her headscarf and started chanting, “Death to the dictator," reported news agency AP.

The country has seen multiple eruptions of protests over the past years, many of them fueled by anger over economic difficulties. But the new wave is showing fury against something at the heart of the identity of Iran's cleric-led state, the compulsory veil.

Iran's Islamic Republic requires women to cover up in public, including wearing a “hijab” or headscarf that is supposed to completely hide the hair. Many Iranian women, especially in major cities, have long played a game of cat-and-mouse with authorities, with younger generations wearing loose scarves and outfits that push the boundaries of conservative dress.

Iranian state TV has suggested that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed. An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 13 dead, with more than 1,400 demonstrators arrested, said a report by the news agency AP.

