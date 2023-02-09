AS DEATH toll in Turkey and Syria has risen over 15,000 and critcism of Turkish government's response - following one of the deadliest earthquakes of this century - mounted, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday, visited one of the worst-hit cities Kahramanmaras where he coneded that there were "shortcomings".

Relief operations have been hampered due to the sheer scale of the disaster, that has led to a large number of people getting trapped under ruined buildings, and the exteremely cold weather. Those who have survived the calamity are struggling to find food and shelter. Some even had to helplessly watch their trapped family members crying for help before going silent forever.

“My nephew, my sister-in-law and my sister-in-law's sister are in the ruins. They are trapped under the ruins and there is no sign of life," said Semire Coban, a kindergarten teacher, as quoted by news agency Agence France Presse, in Turkey's Hatay.

"We can't reach them. We are trying to talk to them, but they are not responding... We are waiting for help. It has been 48 hours now," she added.

Relief workers have been pulling out survivors from under the debris for three days since the 7.9 magnitude earthquake struck the border regions of Turkey and Syria. In spite of their zealous efforts, the death toll continues to rise.

"Of course, there are shortcomings. The conditions are clear to see. It's not possible to be ready for a disaster like this," Turkish President admitted in Kahramanmaras.

The first 72-hour after a crisis of this scale are the most crucial, many experts believe. consequently, the window for rescue teams is getting narrowed down fast.

Medical practitioners and officials have put the death toll in Turkey at 12,391 and in Syria at least 2,992. Many experts caution that the number may continue rise enormously from its current level of 15,383, according to the AFP report.

Syria requests EU's assistance

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's government in Damascus has made an official plea seeking assistance from the European Union. Following this, the European bloc's commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic has said that providing aid to Syria is a "delicate" issue, due to the sanctions that are placed on Assad's regime.

The situation in Syria is precarious as air strikes, due to raging civil war for over a decade, has ruined hospitals, run the economy to the ground, and led to shortages of electricity, fuel, and water.

India was quick to offer assistance to Turkey, following the earthquake. Search and Rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been sent to the earthquake hit country with relief material.

Monday's quake was the largest Turkey has seen since 1939, when 33,000 people died in eastern Erzincan province. The earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday was the severest to hit the nation since 1939. That earthquake had claimed the lives of 33,000 people in eastern Erzincan province. A 7.4 magnitude earthquake had killed over 17,000 people in 1999.

