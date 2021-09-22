Last year, India had said that termed Erdogan's statements as "completely unacceptable" and said that the Turkish president "should learn to respect the sovereignty of other nations".

New York (US) | Jagran News Desk: In what could once again once affect the relationship between New Delhi and Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday made a reference to Jammu and Kashmir in his address at the high-level UNGA session. This is the second time in a row when Erdogan, known for his closeness with Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan, has made a reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the UNGA.

"We maintain our stance in favour of solving the ongoing problem in Kashmir for 74 years, through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of relevant United Nations resolutions," Erdogan said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Erdogan has repeatedly raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. However, India has termed his statements "completely unacceptable" and said that the Turkish president "should learn to respect the sovereignty of other nations". India had also said that his statements can impact the relationship between New Delhi and Ankara.

Meanwhile, the Turkish President, in his address on Tuesday, also referred to China's minority Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang and Myanmar's Rohingya during his address. He said that "within China's territorial integrity perspective, we do believe that more efforts need to be displayed regarding the protection of the basic rights of the Muslim Uyghur Turks".

The United States (US) and several other European Union (EU) nations have accused China of committing genocide against the Uyghurs in resource-rich Xinjiang and called for an international probe by human rights groups.

"We also support ensuring the safe, voluntary, dignified return of Rohingya Muslims, who are living in difficult conditions in camps in Bangladesh and Myanmar, back to their motherland," Erdogan was quoted as saying by PTI.

