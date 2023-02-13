Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Miracle Rescues Claw Attention As Rescuers Persevere To Save Lives Without Proper Tools

AS MORE and more survivors make it out of the debris and rubble from collapsed buildings, stories of miracle rescues are also making headlines in the aftermath of the Turkey-Syria earthquake that has so far claimed the lives of 33,000 people. The United Nations has however cautioned that the death toll, in all likelihood, is about etch higher.

The latest in the series of reports of miracle rescues are a young boy and a 62-year-old woman who were trapped under a debris of a collapsed building for nearly seven days since the earthquake hit on Monday.

The boy, who was rescued from southeast Turkey’s Hatay province, was identified as a seven-year old Mustafa. Whereas the elderly woman was identified as Nafize Yilmaz who was rescued in Nurdagi area of Hatay on Monday, according to a report by Anadolu state news agency. Before being rescued by relief workers late on Sunday, the two were trapped for 163 hours, according to a report of Agence France Presse.

Over 32,000 people from Turkish organisations along with 8,294 international rescuers are working to save lives following the disaster that the earthquake has wrought in Turkey and Syria.

A video, showing a rescuer crawling down a tunnel dug through the rubble to look for a Turkish man who was trapped for five days in Hatay, was posted by a British search team on Twitter on Sunday.

Experts from across the globe have cautioned that it is now basically facing a race against time as more and more lives are getting lost under the rubbles by every passing day. Near the epicentre of the earthquake, in the flattened city of Kahramanmaras, a rescue team dug through mountains of twisted rubble only to recover a body from the wreckage.

Due to the lack of sensors and advanced search equipments, many rescue teams have been left struggling while searching for survivors. They are having to meticulously dig through the rubble with shovels or only in some places even with their hands.

"If we had this kind of equipment, we would have saved hundreds of lives, if not more," Alaa Moubarak, head of civil defence in Jableh, northwest Syria was quoted as saying by AFP.

(With agency inputs)