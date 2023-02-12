Over 28,000 Killed In Turkey-Syria Earthquake, World Rushes Aid | Top 10 Points

TURKEY and Syria have been hit with the region's worst natural disasters as the death toll following Monday's earthquake reached 28,192 on Saturday, according to CNN. In Syria, the disaster hit hardest in the rebel-held northwest, leaving many homeless for a second time after already being displaced by the ongoing civil war. In the southern Turkish city of Antakya, body bags lay on the streets and residents wore masks against the smell of death as they joined rescuers who had still to reach some buildings.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a three-month state of emergency in the 10 provinces in southeastern Turkey impacted by the tremor.

Here, Check the Top 10 Developments:

Turkey's death toll climbed to 24,617, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, while, in Syria, the total number of confirmed deaths stands at 3,575, including 2,167 in rebel-held areas in the northwest. An additional 1,408 deaths have been recorded in government-controlled territories, according to Syrian state media.

Turkey and Armenia opened their border gate for the first time in 30 years for the passage of humanitarian aid for the victims affected by the devastating earthquakes that hit the former, Anadolu Agency reported. Taking to Twitter, Turkey's special representative for normalization talks with Armenia, Serdar Kilic said that the Armenia delegation with five trucks overloaded with 100 tonnes of food, medicine and drinking water passed through the Alican border gate.

According to Turkey's disaster agency more than 32,000 people from Turkish organisations are working on search-and-rescue efforts. There are also 8,294 international rescuers.

Turkish authorities on Saturday arrested 48 people for looting after a powerful earthquake hit Turkey. The suspects were held in eight different provinces as part of investigations into looting after Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the region, news agency Anadolu said.

Germany announced that they will grant three-month visas to Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims with family in the country, according to the interior minister. This is emergency aid," German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. "We want to allow Turkish or Syrian families in Germany to bring their close relatives from the disaster area to their homes without bureaucracy," he added.

The Austrian Army has suspended rescue operations in Turkey due to an "increasingly difficult security situation," according to the Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit (AFDRU).

Germany has suspended its rescue and relief work at the site of a deadly earthquake in Turkey due to security concerns, following a similar move by Austria earlier Saturday, reported CNN.

India under Operation Dost sent another IAF C-17 aircraft last night for Syria and Turkey carrying relief material & emergency equipment. They have also set up 60 para-field hospitals in Hatay, Turkiye to treat those affected by the earthquake.

An Indian national missing since the earthquake in Turkey on February 6 was found dead under the debris of a hotel in Malatya, the Indian Embassy in Turkey informed in a tweet on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Vijay Kumar, was on a business trip to Turkey.

The United Nations has warned that at least 870,000 people urgently need hot meals across Turkey and Syria. In Syria alone, up to 5.3 million people may have been made homeless. Almost 26 million people have been affected by the earthquake, the World Health Organization (WHO) said as it launched a flash appeal on Saturday for $42.8 million to cope with immediate health needs.