Turkey's Devastating Earthquake, A Double Whammy For Debt-Ridden Country | Explained

OVER 17,000 people have died while many more thousands have been injured in Turkey after the catastrophic earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hit the west Asian country on Monday changing the lives of millions forever. The earthquake which jolted the entire nation was one of the strongest Turkey has witnessed in nearly over 80 years after the 1939 earthquake which claimed nearly 33,000 lives. The earthquake which changed the lives of Turkish people forever was not the only crisis the country is facing and only acted as a double whammy.

Turkey has been reeling under an economic crisis for the past four years with the inflation rate in the country touching almost 85 per cent. Notably, the year 2023 will serve as a critical inflection point for Turkey, as it also approaches a presidential election in May. Many have criticised incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the mishandling of the current situation in addition to the handling of the economic crisis.

What is Turkey’s currency and debt crisis?

Before 2018, the country was experiencing an overheating economic growth under Erdogan’s government which emphasised growing the economy through government spending. Most of this government spending was however funded by foreign debt, easy, and cheap credit. This was fueling a rise in the prices of commodities. Economic indicators were already showing signs of increasing inflation, as the current account deficit burgeoned.

Inflation in the country had been at around 16% in 2018, which was already quite high, but by October 2022 it had reached 85 per cent, as Erdogan obstinately stuck to cutting interest rates instead of the conventional economic wisdom of raising them. This led the Lira’s value to simply nosedive. In 2021, just 8 Turkish Lira could buy an American Dollar. By December 2022, Lira had fallen to 19 against the Dollar.

Imports had become extremely expensive leading to even higher costs of basic commodities for the average citizens. Meanwhile, the ever-increasing current account deficit led to the government borrowing even more for these basic expenses.

How did Politics make the economy worse?

Although several different factors contributed to the economic woes of Turkey, none could be more consequential than Erdogan’s aggressive strongman kind and arguably authoritarian politics.

With the vision of returning Turkey to the good old days of the Ottoman Empire, Erdogan was trying to project his administration as one that does not bow down to US dominance and increasingly getting closer to Putin’s Russia.

Back home, following the 2016 failed coup attempt he launched a massive crackdown on civil dissent and jailed several political dissidents who hardly had anything to do with the coup. In the process, Turkish authorities also arrested an American pastor Andrew Brunson accusing him of being a spy and being associated with a terrorist group.

Following this, the Trump administration, another right-wing leader wanting to make his country great again, imposed sanctions on Turkey. As part of this, the US doubled tariffs on Turkish steel imports thus pricing it out of US markets. Before this, the US was the end destination for 13 per cent of Turkey’s steel.

Later in 2020, the US imposed more sanctions on Turkey for purchasing a Russian missile defence system. Turkey is an ally in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and therefore its closeness with Moscow was a very serious concern for the West. All of this led to a stagnation in growth even as inflation was wreaking havoc in the economy, leading to stagflation (growth stagnation coupled with inflation).

Earthquake’s impact on the current situation

The rise in bond yields and the plunge in equities, since Monday when the earthquake hit, indicate a growing fear in the market over the impact of this additional crisis. Turkey has already suspended trading in its main stock exchange yesterday after it witnessed a 16 per cent drop.

“Earthquake increases the risk of another market meltdown given the pre-existing vulnerabilities in the currency and external account,” Nick Stadtmiller was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

What is Erdogan doing to handle the situation?

Pressure is high on Erdogan to solve the economic woes ahead of elections that are due in May. Amid the human tragedy that this earthquake has wrought, the immediate focus will definitely be rebuilding, putting more burden on the country’s finances.

Erdogan, while visiting affected areas, announced a rebuilding blitz across 10 provinces that would be completed within a year, a handout of 10,000 liras ($531) to each family affected and said survivors staying in tents and other temporary housing could be transferred to coastal hotels.

“We make an initial rough estimate that public spending on Monday’s quakes may be equivalent to 5.5% of GDP,” estimated Bloomberg economist Selva Bahar Baziki. “A likely government-backed credit scheme could result in a higher number resulting in a breaching of budget targets,” she added.