Turkey Jolted By Third Earthquake In 24 Hrs; Death Toll Rises To Over 1,500, Rescue Ops Underway

IN ONE of the deadliest earthquakes in recent times, more than 1500 people died and several more were injured after a massive earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday. A second giant earthquake of 7.6 magnitude hit southern Turkey hours after the first on Monday. A third 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck central Turkey late Monday evening, in addition to the two previous ones. This is the third earthquake in the country after two major earthquakes in the last 24 hours.

The head of Syria's National Earthquake Centre, Raed Ahmed, called it "the biggest earthquake recorded in the history of the centre".

According to AFP, nearly 560 people died in rebel and government-controlled parts of Syria. Another 912 people died in Turkey, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The first shock was followed by more than 50 aftershocks, including a 7.5-magnitude tremor that jolted the region.

According to AFP, many people are under the debris.

"Seven members of my family are under the debris," Muhittin Orakci, a stunned survivor in Turkey's mostly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, told AFP.

"My sister and her three children are there. And also her husband, her father-in-law and her mother-in-law."

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centred in the Pazarcik district in the southern province of Kahramanmaras. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres (4.3 miles).

AFAD said in a statement that 78 aftershocks occurred following the earthquake.

According to Erdogan, the number of people rescued from the rubble has reached 2,470. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the world's leaders to condole the loss of lives caused by the massive temblor in Turkey and Syria on Monday.

"Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy," PM Modi tweeted.