WHO Warns Death Toll In Turkey Earthquake Could Rise Eight Fold; Over 4,300 Deaths Confirmed So Far

A damaged vehicle is seen on top of the rubbles after an earthquake in Iskenderun, Turkey February 6, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

AMID the rising death toll in Turkey and Syria earthquake, the World Health Organization has warned that it could increase eightfold further. An earthquake magnitude of 7.8 on the Richer scale jolted Turkey and War-torn Syria on Monday, killing more than 4,300 people, toppling buildings, and hospitals and leaving thousands of people injured and homeless.

"We always see the same thing with earthquakes, unfortunately, which is that the initial reports of the numbers of people who have died or who have been injured will increase quite significantly in the week that follows," WHO warned that the death toll is likely to increase as much as eight times. The agency also said that the cold weather could leave many people without shelter, adding to the dangers, AFP reported.

In the latest developments in the tragedy, another earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit central Turkey on Tuesday. This is the fourth consecutive quake that took place in the last 24 hours.

After an earthquake of magnitude 7.8, a second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck southern Turkey and a third quake of magnitude 6.0 hit central Turkey later on a Monday evening.

As the death toll rose to 4,300 in Turkey and Syria, rescuers in both countries are digging with their bare hands through the freezing night hunting for survivors among the rubble of thousands of buildings, AFP reported.

The death toll in Turkey from a devastating earthquake rose to nearly 3,000. Nearly 8,000 people have been rescued from 4,758 buildings destroyed in the tremors a day earlier, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said in its latest statement. Meanwhile, in Syria, 1,451 deaths and 3,531 injuries have been reported by officials, CNN reported.

As several countries are sending aid to earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, China will also give a first tranche of 40 million yuan (USD 5.9 million) in emergency aid to help Turkey's relief efforts after this week's major earthquake, Reuters reported.