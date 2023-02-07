Turkey Earthquake: Over 4,000 Killed, Thousands Still Trapped; Another Quake Jolts Central Turkey | Updates

Thousands were killed and many injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday. (Image: Reuters)

THE DEATH toll in Turkey and Syria has risen to more than 4,000 after massive earthquakes jolted the two nations on early Monday. The number of injured people in both countries has gone up by over 15,000. The magnitude 7.8 quake rippled through both countries, toppling entire apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands of people injured or homeless. The death toll is expected to rise even further.

Here Are The Developments In Turkey And Syria Earthquake

- Another earthquake magnitude of 5.6 jolted the central Turkey region on Tuesday, as per the EMSC.

- In Syria, 1,451 deaths and 3,531 injuries have been reported so far by officials, reported CNN.

- The death in Turkey rose to 2,921 as of Tuesday morning, according to Yunus Sezer, Turkey's head of disaster services, ANI reported.

- Officials and agencies confirmed that at least 4,372 deaths have been confirmed in Turkey and Syria and according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) the toll could surpass 20,000

- More than 4,000 people killed so far due to deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, the Associated Press reported.

- Authorities feared the death toll from Monday's early-morning earthquake and its aftershocks would continue to rise, AP reported.

- The United States Department spokesperson Ned Price said that an initial assistance response is underway and the US will send two rescue and recovery teams to Turkey.

- According to the US Geological Survey, only three earthquakes have registered above 6.0 on the Richter Scale since 1970 in the area, but in 1822, a 7.0 quake hit the region, killing an estimated 20,000 people.

- The epicentre was about 26 km east of the Turkish city of Nurdagi at a depth of about 18 km on the East Anatolian Fault.

- After a magnitude of 7.8 earthquakes on the Richter Scale struck central Turkey and northwest Syria, a second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck southern Turkey and a third quake of magnitude 6.0 hit central Turkey later in the evening.