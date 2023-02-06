Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Horrifying Videos Show Tragic Scenes Of Death And Destruction | Watch

Over 500 were killed after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday. (Image: Reuters)

A MASSIVE earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing over 500 people while hundreds were injured as buildings collapsed across the region, triggering searches for survivors in the rubble. The death toll in Syria rose to 237 while in Turkey, it has gone to 284 with 2,323 people injured.

Here Are The Heart-Wrenching Videos Shared On Twitter

WATCH: Daylight reveals massive destruction in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey pic.twitter.com/YZD1J4iYfc — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 6, 2023

Entire buildings collapsed in S. #Turkey the epicenter of 7.8 magnitude earthquake in last hour, that also sent shockwaves to Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Palestine, Cyprus. We don’t know death toll yet: pic.twitter.com/A7fomc3AXT — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) February 6, 2023

There are still voices from the wreckage where no help has come, there is not even a single aid team, this is islahiye / gaziantep#Earthquake #Turkey #Hatay #Malatya #Gaziantep



pic.twitter.com/RhxOYODrwi — Nilofar Ayoubi (@NilofarAyoubi) February 6, 2023

Horrifying footages emerge from towns around #Gaziantep, #Turkey. Lights in the sky and power outages. pic.twitter.com/kgkpyTX6Jy — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) February 6, 2023