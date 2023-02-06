Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Horrifying Videos Show Tragic Scenes Of Death And Destruction | Watch

Over 500 people were killed while hundreds were injured after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday. According to Syrian health officials, more than 230 people had been killed and some 600 were injured in the tragedy. As per the officials, Hama, Aleppo and Latakia were the most affected provinces.

By Radha Basnet
Mon, 06 Feb 2023 12:38 PM IST
Minute Read
Over 500 were killed after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday. (Image: Reuters)

A MASSIVE earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing over 500 people while hundreds were injured as buildings collapsed across the region, triggering searches for survivors in the rubble. The death toll in Syria rose to 237 while in Turkey, it has gone to 284 with 2,323 people injured. 

Here Are The Heart-Wrenching Videos Shared On Twitter

