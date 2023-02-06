Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Nearly 600 Killed, Thousands Injured; Rescue Ops In Full Swing As Hundreds Trapped | Live Updates

Earthquake In Syria, Turkey: Over 500 people were killed while over 2,000 others were injured after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday.

By Radha Basnet
Mon, 06 Feb 2023 01:31 PM IST
Minute Read
Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Nearly 600 Killed, Thousands Injured; Rescue Ops In Full Swing As Hundreds Trapped | Live Updates
An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday. (Image: Reuters)

HUNDRES were killed while many were trapped under rubble after a massive earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, triggering searches for survivors in the rubble as buildings collapsed across the region.

Here Is The Development In This Big Story

- In the latest development, an energy official told Reuters that there is no damage to the Kerkuk-Ceyhan pipeline carrying oil from Iraq to Turkey.

- The death in Turkey and Syria earthquake rose to over 500 while more than 2,000 people were injured.

- The death toll in Turkey has risen to 284 with 2,323 people injured, Vice President Fuat Oktay
told a news conference.

- 70 people were killed in the province of Kahramanmaras, where the quake epicentre was located, along with 20 people in Osmaniye, 18 in Sanliurfa, 14 in Diyarbakir and 13 in Adiyaman, Oktay said.

Also Read
China Urges Restraint As US Military Searches For Balloon Remnants
China Urges Restraint As US Military Searches For Balloon Remnants

- Turkey authorities scrambled rescue teams and supply aircraft to the affected area while declaring a "level 4 alarm" that calls for international assistance.

- In Syria, Whis is already devastated by more than 12 years of civil war, a earthquake killed more than 230 people and injured more than 600, a senior health official told Syrian state TV.

- Syrian state media said more people were killed and dozens injured in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia, where numerous buildings had been brought down.

Also Read
Over 500 Killed, Dozens Trapped Under Rubble After Earthquake Of 7.8..
Over 500 Killed, Dozens Trapped Under Rubble After Earthquake Of 7.8..

- The earthquake, which hit in the early darkness of Monday, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.

- An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.