Turkey Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 7,800, Thousands Still Under Rubble; Rescue Ops Continue | Updates

Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

THE DEATH toll in Turkey and Syria has risen further to 78,000 after a massive earthquake of magnitude 7.8 jolted both nations in the early hours of February 6. As the intense rescue operation is continued, it is expected that the toll could rise further. Powerful consecutive earthquakes shook both countries, toppling entire apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving tens of thousands injured and homeless.

Here Are The Top Developments In Turkey And Syria Earthquake

- The death toll in the Syria earthquake has surpassed 2,500, the Syrian state media, as quoted by Reuters said.

- On Tuesday, a miracle happened as the baby was born under the debris of buildings that collapsed in Syria following a massive earthquake.

- Rescuers in Turkey and Syria battled bitter cold to find survivors under buildings flattened by an earthquake that killed more than 7,800 people, AFP reported.

- Turkey's President Erdogan declared a state emergency for three months in 10 cities impacted by the earthquake.

- India on Tuesday send the first batch of earthquake relief material for earthquake-affected Turkey. The shipment included a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with a specially trained dog squad and necessary equipment and the crucial tools required for the aid efforts.

Watch Also:

- 70 countries have offered help in search and rescue after an earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes hit Tueky and Syria killing many lives and devastating properties so far.

- Amid the rising death toll in Turkey and Syria earthquake, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that it could increase eightfold further.

- On Tuesday, an earthquake magnitude of 5.6 jolted the central Turkey region and another with a magnitude of 5.7 struck eastern Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

- The epicentre was about 26 km east of the Turkish city of Nurdagi at a depth of about 18 km on the East Anatolian Fault.

- On Monday, an earthquake magnitude of 7.8 earthquakes on the Richter Scale struck central Turkey and northwest Syria. Soon after the second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck southern Turkey and a third quake of magnitude 6.0 hit central Turkey later in the evening.