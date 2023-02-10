Turkey Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 21,000, Thousands Still Trapped Under Rubble; Rescue Ops Continue | Updates

THE DEATH toll from the massive earthquake of magnitude 7.8 that hit Turkey and Syria in the early hours of February 6, kept on rising as more than 21, 000 people have been killed so far. As rescue team from across the world continues their search and rescue operations, it is expected that the number can climb further. Catastrophic quakes shook both countries, toppling many buildings, and leaving tens of thousands of people injured and homeless.

On Thursday, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus departed for Syria after the devastating earthquakes hit the country. This came after the WHO chief held a meeting with Syria's permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva to discuss the immediate health needs of people impacted by the earthquake and essential care for all the people of Syria suffering due to the conflict.

Here Are The Latest Development In Turkey And Syria Earthquake

- In the latest development, Ukrainian rescuers arrived in Turkey to begin search and rescue operations after the deadly earthquake that claimed thousands of victims in the region.

- On Thursday, the World Bank announced USD 1.78 billion in aid to Turkey to help with relief and recovery efforts after a massive earthquake hit the country and neighbouring Syria.

- "We are providing immediate assistance and preparing a rapid assessment of the urgent and massive needs on the ground," said World Bank President David Malpass in a statement, AFP reported.

- The United Nations has sent six trucks carrying aid that have now crossed the border from Turkey into Syria.

- Turkey's President Erdogan declared a state emergency for three months in 10 cities impacted by the earthquake.