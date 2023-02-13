Turkey Earthquake: Death Toll Tops 34,000; Rescue Ops Continue | Updates

Over 34,000 people have been killed so far while several are still trapped under the rubble after a massive earthquake that jolted Turkey and Syria in the early hours of February 6. The quake of magnitude 7.8 that hit both countries was reported one of the worst natural disasters in history.

Here Are The Top Development From Turkey And Syria Earthquake

- It reached at least 34,179 on Sunday (local time). The death toll in Turkey has reached 29,605, said the Turkish Emergency Coordination Center SAKOM, ANI reported citing CNN.

- In Syria, the disaster hit the northwest the hardest, leaving many homeless for a second time after already being displaced by the ongoing civil war. In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a three-month state of emergency in the 10 provinces in southeastern Turkey impacted by the tremor.

- As the search and rescue continue, it is expected that the number can climb further. In the latest development, another earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Turkey's southern city of Kahramanmaras on Sunday.

Watch Also:

- As the rescue continue, a two-month-old infant was rescued alive after more than 128 hours from the debris of collapsed structure in earthquake-affected Turkey’s Hatay. The baby was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. Earleir, rescuers pulled a newborn baby alive from the rubble of a home in Syria. The baby was tied by her umbilical cord to her mother, who died in the quake, a relative as quoted by AFP said.

- A week after the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, teams from across the world are rushing to save victims that could still be alive under rubble in the earthquake.

Meanwhile, the US government on Sunday called on Syria and all parties to immediately grant humanitarian access to all those in need across the country after the catastrophic earthquake and major aftershocks that have killed tens of thousands of lives.

- India also extended support to the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, as the country is sending a field hospital, medicines and rescue teams to both nations. "Under Operation Dost, India is sending search and rescue teams, a field hospital, materials, medicines and equipment to Türkiye and Syria. This is an ongoing operation and we would be posting updates," Jaishankar tweeted.