Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Nears 20,000; Rescue Ops Become 'Harder' As Mercury Drops To -5°C

OVER 20,000 people have died and several have been injured in Turkey after a major earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hit the country on Monday, changing the lives of millions of residents of the country forever. The earthquake that jolted the entire nation is one of the strongest the country has witnessed since the 1939 earthquake that claimed nearly 33,000 lives.

Meanwhile, the rescue efforts continue in hopes of finding the survivors. According to the Guardian, 19,823 people have died in both Syria and Turkey. Recep Tayyop Erdogan, the Turkish president, announced that 16,546 had died. Meanwhile, in Syria, more than 3,000 people have died, according to the rescue teams and the government, as reported by The Indian Express.

The United Nations has sent six trucks carrying aid that have now crossed the border from Turkey into Syria.

"Many non-UN relief agencies are already delivering through other crossings," UN Secretary General Guterres told reporters, as quoted by Reuters. "I will be very happy if, in relation to the UN, there will be the possibility to do it also in as many crossings as possible."

India, as part of "Operation Dosh," has sent the sixth plane carrying rescue personnel, essentials, and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts, which reached Turkey on Thursday. The sixth flight carried more rescue teams, dog squads, and essential medicines to the country.

Amid the ongoing rescue operation, the bitter cold has hampered the four day search of thousands of flattened buildings and threatened the lives of many victims who are without shelter and drinking water. The World Health Organization is fearing that without shelter, water, fuel, or electricity, many survivors could lose their lives.

In addition to the recent incident, the country has already been stressed by a decade of civil war, which has resulted in the collapse of the economy and the destruction of hospitals. The temperatures in the Turkish city of Gaziantep reached minus five degrees, which made the rescue operation tougher.

President Tayyip Erdogan admitted on Wednesday that there were problems with his government’s initial response to the earthquake in southern Turkey.