Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Crosses 6,300 As Rescuers Pull Out Those Buried Under Rubble

The death toll in the earthquake that destroyed parts of Turkey and Syria crossed 6,300 till last reported on Tuesday. The 7.8-magnitude earthquake, which hit the two nations in the early hours of February 6, left tens of thousands injured and homeless. The 7.8-magnitude quake was followed by a second powerful measuring 7.5 on the richter scale hours later, and three more quakes and a series of aftershocks through the day. The earthquakes toppled thousands of buildings including hospitals, schools and apartment blocks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces completely ravaged by the earthquake. As the two nations scramble to rescue hundreds burried under the debris and provide relief to lakhs affected by the earthquake, here are the key developments from Turkey and Syria:

- The death toll in Turkey jumped to 4,544 on Tuesday night (around 11 pm IST), according to the disaster management authority. As several more remain trapped under the rubble, the death toll was expected to rise.

- In Syria, at least 1,832 people were killed and thousands injured, authorities said on Tuesday. According to state news agency SANA, at least 812 people were killed and 1,449 people injured in the government-held provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, Idlib and Tartous. Further, at least 1,020 people were killed in Syria's opposition-held northwest and 2,400 injured.

- A fire that engulfed hundreds of shipping containers at Turkey's Iskenderun Port after massive earthquakes in the region have been extinguished, the defence ministry said on Tuesday. However, it was not known when the operations at the port would resume.

- Harsh winters made it difficult for rescuers workers to pull out people from under the debris of the collapsed structures. The weather further added to the woes of lakhs who were rendered homeless after the calamity. Some areas reported that there was no supply of fuel and electricity. In Syria, a country afflicted by civil war for 12 years, the humanitarian crisis worsened. Refugees were among the people largely affected.

- Anger and despair prevailed in several Turkish cities ravaged to the ground by the earthquakes as residents said was the authorities' response was slow and inadequate. A resident of Malatya, Murat Alinak said, "There is not even a single person here. We are under the snow, without a home, without anything." His home in Malatya had crumbled and his relatives were missing. "What shall I do, where can I go?" a despondent Alinak was quoted by Reuters as asking.

- Turkey's President Erdogan announced a state of emergency for three months in the 10 worst-affected provinces, designating them as a disaster zone. This will enable the government to implement new laws without consulting parliament and to restrict or suspend rights and freedoms. According to Erdogan, who is up for re-election in three months, the government would open hotels in Antalya, a popular tourist destination, to temporarily shelter anyone affected by the earthquakes.

- Turkish authorities say some 13.5 million people were affected in an area spanning roughly 450 km (280 miles) from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east, and 300 km from Malatya in the north to Hatay in the south. Syrian authorities have reported deaths as far south as Hama, some 250 km (155 miles) from the epicentre.

- India, which rushed to Turkey's aid in face of the disaster, dispatched its fourth batch of rescue and relief team on Tuesday night. An Indian Air Force aircraft carrying 54 members of the medical team from the Indian Army and relief material was flown to Turkey tonight. Earlier in the day, an Air Force plane carrying the first batch of disaster relief material and a rescue team to assist with search and rescue efforts in Turkey reached Adana. Several other countries have come forward and offered aid and assistance to Turkey.