turkey-syria-death-toll-cross-35000-as-rescue-operations-continue

MORE THAN 35,000 people have been killed so far due to the massive earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria earlier this week, reported The Associated Press.

Death toll continues to rise amid the widespread devastation. On Sunday (local time), it reached at least 34,179 with 29,605 deaths in Turkey, said the Turkish Emergency Coordination Center SAKOM.

Meanwhile, the disaster left thousands of people homeless. Thousands of local and overseas teams, including Turkish coal miners and experts aided by sniffer dogs and thermal cameras, are scouring pulverised apartment blocks for signs of life.

#TurkeySyriaEarthquake | As per The Associated Press, more than 35,000 people have been killed so far due to powerful earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Death toll continues to rise amid widespread devastation. — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

Meanwhile, the Indian national missing since the earthquake in Turkey on February 6 was found dead under the debris of a hotel in Malatya, the Indian Embassy in Turkey informed in a tweet on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Vijay Kumar, was on a business trip to Turkey.

Meanwhile, India's National Disaster Response Force miraculously rescued a six-year-old girl and made headlines, a lot of the credit for the daring rescue ought to be reserved for Romeo and Julie, part of the NDRF's dog squad.

Romeo and Julie succeeded where machines failed. The dog squad was instrumental in detecting the little girl's whereabouts under tonnes of rubble. Without their help, the little girl could not have survived.

The NDRF is currently making an all-out effort to save lives and find a living soul in the rubble at the disaster site at Nurdagi and in different parts of Turkey which were badly affected by the earthquake on February 6.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed NDRF for saving the girl and tweeted, "Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operations in Turkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city. Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world's leading disaster response force. #OperationDost."

India announced 'Operation Dost' shortly after the magnitude 7.8 quake-ravaged Turkey and sent a team from the Indian Army to set up 60 Para Field Hospital and the NDRF for search and rescue operations, including relief and humanitarian assistance to the 'Dost' country.

(With inputs from agency)