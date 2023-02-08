Turkey Restricts Twitter Amid Criticism Over Response To Catastrophic Earthquake: Report

MICRO Blogging site Twitter has been restricted in Turkey on Wednesday, according to the Netblocks internet observatory. This came two days after a major earthquake that killed more than 11,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

According to Netblocks, which tracks connectivity across the globe, the real-time network data showed a restriction of Twitter across major internet providers.

"Real-time network data show Twitter has been restricted in Turkey; the filtering is applied on major internet providers and comes as the public comes to rely on the service in the aftermath of a series of deadly earthquakes," Netblocks said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, on February 6, an earthquake struck the southern part of Turkey and Syria and multiple reports kept escalating the magnitude of the tragedy and affecting 10 provinces but 7 of them are in severe condition and about 435 aftershocks occurred.

Till now, nearly 10,000 people have been killed and 49,133 have been injured, while 6,444 buildings collapsed in Syria taking the death toll to 1,262 and 2,285 injuries.

In Turkey, dozens of bodies, some covered in blankets and sheets and others in body bags, were lined up on the ground outside a hospital in Hatay province.

In Syria, already devastated by 11 years of war, the confirmed toll climbed to more than 2,500 overnight, according to the Syrian government and a rescue service operating in the rebel-held northwest.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces. Turkish authorities say some 13.5 million people were affected in an area spanning roughly 450 km (280 miles) from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east - broader than the distance between Boston and Philadelphia, or Amsterdam and Paris.

In Syria, it killed people as far south as Hama, some 100km from the epicentre. Turkey's disaster management agency said the number of injured was above 38,000. Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization has said the rescue efforts face a race against time, with the chances of finding survivors alive slipping away with every minute and hour.