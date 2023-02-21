THE 6.3 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey Syria border on Monday has so far claimed three lives and left at least 213 people injured so far, according to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. The epicentre of this earthquake was noted to be in the Hatay province of Turkey.

This earthquake hit the country just two weeks after a devastating 7.9 magnitude quake. Authorities were still struggling to pull some people out from the debris of collapsed buildings when fresh tremors were felt yesterday.

Also Watch:

There were, in fact, two earthquakes that hit the region yesterday, Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) informed, according to a report by ANI. One, with 6.3 magnitude, had occurred around 8:00PM and the other 5.8 magnitude quake hit three minutes later. The epicentre of the two quakes was found to be at Samandag area of Hatay province.

The 7.9 magnitude quake that had hit two weeks ago in Kahramanmaras, about 100KM from Hatay, had caused severe damage in this region as well, Turkey’s Anadolu agency reported. Cautioning citizens, AFAD asked them to stay away from coastal regions as there are fears of sea level rise, which could go up by 50 centimeters.

The previous earthquake, which was one of the deadliest in this century, had claimed the lives of around 47,000 people, rendered many injured, and thousands homeless. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay urged the citizens in the region to stay away from damaged buildings as authorities rush to save lives.

The mayor of Hatay, quoted by US-based ABC news, said people are still trapped under rubble from newly collapsed buildings from the latest earthquake. White Helmets, a civil defense group in war-torn Syria, has informed that the latest earthquake has left at least 130 people injured.

"Several civilians injured from falling building debris, stampedes, and jumping from high areas. Additionally, in Jenderes, north of Aleppo two uninhabited buildings and the minaret of a mosque collapsed," they said in a tweet.

In a camp for 700 residents, who became homeless in the aftermath of the earlier earthquake, buildings shook for 15 seconds around 8 PM as they were sitting huddled around fire to keep them warm. The tremors caused frenzy among the public who ran in any direction they could.