Turkey May Have Moved 3-4 Metres Southwest After High Intensity Earthquakes: Italian Seismologist

TURKEY may have moved three metres in northeast-southwest direction as a result of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that shook the country on Monday, according to the head of Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.

“It is as if Turkey had moved to the south-west and Arabia to the north-east,” Carlo Doglioni, was quoted by Italy24 as saying.

The death toll due to the earthquake, which is continuing to rise, has crossed over the 15,000-mark in Turkey and Syria, according to the latest reports. The earthquake has claimed over 12,000 lives in Turkey and around 3,000 in Syria.

In terms of Geography, Turkey’s position is a precarious one. The country sits over major fault lines of earth’s Anatolian Plate, Arabian Plate, and Eurasian Plate.

“What we call the Arabian plate has moved about three meters in a northeast-southwest direction relative to the Anatolian plate,” Dr Doglioni said. In order to arrive at a definitive conclusion, more information will be needed, he clarified.

Images, testimonies, and reports coming out of Syria and Turkey have revealed a disturbing sight of the situation on the ground. Dozens of nations have extended support and assistance to Turkey while volunteers of humanitarian aid groups, like the White Helmets, have been involved in rescue operations in Syria.

“At least during air strikes, which have been horrific, we knew they would eventually stop and were targeting specific areas,” Hamid Qatini, a veteran White Helmets rescuer was quoted by The National as saying. Qatini is now working with his colleagues in north-western Syria's affected areas.

“Here, the damage is much greater and the feeling of helplessness is much stronger. They're both difficult situations, but the earthquake's devastation has been more difficult to deal with. Every time we rescue someone, we feel joy but we have seen very tragic scenes that will undoubtedly sink in later,” he added.

Humanitarian assistance from several nations has found its way to Syria as well. Egypt and United Arabs Emirates were the first two nations to send aid to Damascus. Meanwhile the United Nations has said that it is halting aid to North-west Syria, entering the nation through Turkey, as the roads are severly damaged by the earthquake.