1 Dead, Several Injured After Explosion In Turkey's Istanbul: Report

AT LEAST one died and several injured after an explosion took place in the centre of a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul on Sunday, local governor was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. State broadcaster TRT and other media showed ambulances and police heading to the scene on Istanbul's popular Istiklal Street in the Beyoglu district.

#BREAKING: At least 11 people injured in explosion in Istanbul, Turkey pic.twitter.com/J7vVhVRtIF — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 13, 2022

State-owned Anadolu agency said the cause of the blast was not yet known. The nearby Kasimpasa police station said all crews were at the scene but gave no further details.

"There was a loss of life and injuries," Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter, adding that the explosion occurred around 4.20 p.m. local time (1320 GMT).

Bugün saat 16.20 sıralarında Beyoğlu ilçemiz, Taksim İstiklal Caddesi’nde bir patlama meydana gelmiştir.



Olay yerine emniyet, sağlık, itfaiye ve AFAD ekiplerimiz sevk edilmiştir.



Can kaybı ve yaralılarımız bulunmaktadır.



Gelişmeler kamuoyuyla paylaşılacaktır. — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) November 13, 2022

A Reuters reporter saw a helicopter overhead and several ambulances in nearby Taksim Square. The nearby Kasimpasa police station told Reuters all crews were at the scene but gave no further details.

Local media said inspectors were on the scene.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Red Crescent said blood was being transferred to nearby hospitals. Turkey's RTUK regulator imposed a broadcast ban on coverage of the blast around an hour after it occurred.

(With inputs from Reuters)