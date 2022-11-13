1 Dead, Several Injured After Explosion In Turkey's Istanbul: Report

Soon after the incident was reported, several videos and images showing ambulances, and police officials at the spot started making rounds on social media.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Sun, 13 Nov 2022 08:24 PM IST
Image: Twitter/@AmichaiStein1

AT LEAST one died and several injured after an explosion took place in the centre of a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul on Sunday, local governor was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. State broadcaster TRT and other media showed ambulances and police heading to the scene on Istanbul's popular Istiklal Street in the Beyoglu district.

State-owned Anadolu agency said the cause of the blast was not yet known. The nearby Kasimpasa police station said all crews were at the scene but gave no further details.

"There was a loss of life and injuries," Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter, adding that the explosion occurred around 4.20 p.m. local time (1320 GMT). 

A Reuters reporter saw a helicopter overhead and several ambulances in nearby Taksim Square. The nearby Kasimpasa police station told Reuters all crews were at the scene but gave no further details.

Local media said inspectors were on the scene.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Red Crescent said blood was being transferred to nearby hospitals. Turkey's RTUK regulator imposed a broadcast ban on coverage of the blast around an hour after it occurred.

(With inputs from Reuters)

