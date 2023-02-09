India's NDRF Team Rescues 6-Year-Old Girl From Debris In Turkey | Watch Video

WRAPPED in a yellow-brown blanket, being carried on a stretcher, a six-year-old girl was rescued from the debris of a fallen building a team of the National Disaster Response Force, or NDRF, deployed in Turkey, following the major earthquakes that devasted the country, killing thousands of people.

A video of the rescue team saving the girl was also shared from the Twitter handle of the Ministry of Home Affairs with the caption, "Standing with Türkiye in this natural calamity. India’s @NDRFHQ is carrying out rescue and relief operations at ground zero. Team IND-11 successfully retrieved a 6 years old girl from Nurdagi, Gaziantep today."

Standing with Türkiye in this natural calamity.



Team IND-11 successfully retrieved a 6 years old girl from Nurdagi, Gaziantep today. #OperationDost

Meanwhile, the Indian army's field hospital set-up in Turkey's Hatay to provide assistance to the earthquake-affected people, has started functioning with running medical, surgical, and emergency wards; X-ray lab and medical store.

"The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Turkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards; X-Ray Lab and Medical Store," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted on Thursday.

The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Türkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards; X-Ray Lab & Medical Store. @adgpi team will work 24 x 7 to provide relief to the affected people.#OperationDost

According to the external affairs minister, an Additional Directorate General of Public Information team will work 24 x 7 to provide relief to the affected people.

Jaishankar on Thursday said the sixth plane from India carrying rescue personnel, essentials, and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts has reached Turkey.

The sixth flight carries more rescue teams, dog squads, and essential medicines for the quake-hit country.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "The sixth #OperationDost flight reaches Turkiye. More search and rescue teams, dog squads, essential search and access equipment, medicines, and medical equipment ready for deployment in the relief efforts."

Meanwhile, Turkey's Ambassador to India Firat Sunel referred to 'Operation Dost' as a "very important operation" and demonstrated the friendship between the two nations.

According to a report by AP, more than 19,300 people have been killed in Turkey and Syria, a number that surpasses Japan's Fukushima disaster toll.

(With inputs from agency)