Turkey Earthquake: In Miracle Rescue, 2-Month-Old Infant Pulled Out Alive From Debris

A Two-Month-Old infant was rescued alive after more than 128 hours from the debris of collapsed structure in earthquake-affected Turkey’s Hatay while the audience clapped and cheered. Meanwhile, the baby was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

بالله عليكم هل يستطيع هذا الطفل يبقى 120 ساعة دون رضاعة ؟!



The catastrophic earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes which hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, has so far claimed as many as 28,000 lives in both countries, whereas nearly 6,000 buildings collapsed.

Despite the freezing weather that has increased the misery of millions who are now in desperate need of aid, thousands of rescue workers are still scouring through flattened neighbourhoods.

The Turkish media reported that among those who were rescued after five days after the earthquake are a pregnant woman, a two-year-old girl and a 70-year-old woman.

However, India has also sent its NATIONAL Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team under ‘Operation Dost’ which has so far rescued two children and pulled out as many as 13 bodies from the debris.

India launched ‘Operation Dost’ to provide help to both nations. Three NDRF teams comprising 152 personnel have been deployed in Turkey for conducting relief and rescue operations.

Earlier on Friday, the NDRF team in a joint operation with the Turkish army rescued an eight-year-old girl from the rubble of a collapsed building in Nurdagi town of Gaziantep province. Before this, a six-year-old girl Naureen was also rescued by the security forces from the same area. Home Minister Amit Shah also applauded the efforts of the NDRF team in rescuing the small girl from the rubble of collapsed structure

This is one of the deadliest earthquakes Turkey has ever witnessed since 1939 with the death count so far-reaching above 25,000. Also, over 3,500 people have died in Syria.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday ranks as the seventh deadliest natural disaster of this century, reaching the death toll of 31,000 people who were killed by a quake in Iran in 2003.