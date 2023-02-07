Turkey Earthquake: Four Detained For 'Spreading Panic' On Social Media As Death Toll Climbs To Over 5,000

TURKISH police on Tuesday detained four people over provocative social media posts following a massive earthquake that killed thousands of lives and destroyed buildings in Turkey and Syria. The four individuals were detained after officers found accounts that shared provocative posts aiming to create fear and panic, the police, quoted by AFP said.

An earthquake magnitude of 7.8 on a higher scale jolted both nations on early Monday killing more than 5,000 people. The catastrophic earthquake toppled entire apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands of people injured or homeless.

In the latest development in the tragedy, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck eastern Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 46 km (28.58 miles), the centre added.

This is the fifth quake that shook the nation in the last 24 hours after a magnitude of 7.8 earthquakes on the Richter Scale struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday. A second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck southern Turkey and a third quake of magnitude 6.0 hit central Turkey later on Monday evening. The fourth earthquake magnitude of 5.6 jolted the central Turkey region on Tuesday.

As the rescue operation is continued in both countries, the officials feared that thousands of people still trapped under the rubble of buildings brought down by an earthquake. The United Nations children's agency said the earthquake killed thousands of children also.

Amid the rising death toll in Turkey and Syria, the World Health Organization has warned that it could increase eightfold further. "We always see the same thing with earthquakes, unfortunately, which is that the initial reports of the numbers of people who have died or who have been injured will increase quite significantly in the week that follows," WHO warned.

Meanwhile, the first batch of earthquake relief material from India that left for Turkey, from Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning, arrived in Adana. The shipment included a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with a specially trained dog squad and necessary equipment and the crucial tools required for the aid efforts.

The move was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed officials to offer all possible assistance in coping with the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey.